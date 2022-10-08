Zoracles (ZORA) Price Reaches $40.44 on Top Exchanges

Zoracles (ZORA) traded up 12.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. During the last week, Zoracles has traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar. One Zoracles token can now be bought for $40.44 or 0.00206471 BTC on major exchanges. Zoracles has a market cap of $191,986.94 and $16,476.00 worth of Zoracles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoracles Token Profile

Zoracles launched on November 19th, 2020. Zoracles’ total supply is 10,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,748 tokens. The official message board for Zoracles is zoracles.medium.com. The Reddit community for Zoracles is https://reddit.com/r/Zoracles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zoracles’ official Twitter account is @z0racles and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zoracles’ official website is zoracles.com.

Zoracles Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zoracles (ZORA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Zoracles has a current supply of 10,000 with 5,463 in circulation. The last known price of Zoracles is 41.83316472 USD and is down -8.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $7,840.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zoracles.com.”

