ZUM TOKEN Trading 2.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ZUM)

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. ZUM TOKEN has a market capitalization of $204,341.24 and $9.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZUM TOKEN token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ZUM TOKEN has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ZUM TOKEN Profile

ZUM TOKEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 68,604,208,832 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,614,208,832 tokens. ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @zum_token and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ZUM TOKEN is medium.com/@tournamenttoken. ZUM TOKEN’s official website is zumtoken.com.

ZUM TOKEN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. ZUM TOKEN has a current supply of 68,604,208,832.42886 with 25,614,208,832.42886 in circulation. The last known price of ZUM TOKEN is 0.00000796 USD and is down -0.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $8.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zumtoken.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZUM TOKEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZUM TOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

