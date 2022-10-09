10,030 Shares in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Purchased by Aries Wealth Management

Aries Wealth Management bought a new stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AZN. Norges Bank bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at about $542,230,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 407.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,093,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286,137 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 239.6% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,033,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,670 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,576,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,993,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,875 shares during the last quarter. 21.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AZN has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. AlphaValue raised shares of AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Argus upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. UBS Group downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8,840.50.

AstraZeneca Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of AstraZeneca stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.40. 8,216,228 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,788,066. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.67. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $52.65 and a 1-year high of $71.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.68 billion, a PE ratio of -135.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.49.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. AstraZeneca had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $10.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is presently -221.95%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

See Also

