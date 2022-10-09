102,226 Shares in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) Acquired by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 102,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC owned 0.21% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 57.6% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 73,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 27,031 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,038,000. First Pacific Financial lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 569.4% in the second quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 450,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,025,000 after acquiring an additional 382,786 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 41.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 302,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,411,000 after acquiring an additional 88,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA UCON traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 835,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,805. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.81. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.80 and a 1-year high of $26.62.

