11,100 Shares in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Bought by Marion Wealth Management

Marion Wealth Management purchased a new position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 11,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American National Bank increased its stake in CSX by 35.9% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 1.0% in the first quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in CSX by 7.9% in the first quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 4,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in CSX by 1.7% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 18,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 0.7% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 43,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

CSX Stock Performance

CSX stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.77. The company had a trading volume of 14,487,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,768,608. The firm has a market cap of $57.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $26.61 and a 1-year high of $38.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. CSX had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 28.24%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. CSX’s payout ratio is 22.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.13.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

