11,100 Shares in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Bought by Marion Wealth Management

Marion Wealth Management purchased a new position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 11,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American National Bank increased its stake in CSX by 35.9% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 1.0% in the first quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in CSX by 7.9% in the first quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 4,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in CSX by 1.7% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 18,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 0.7% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 43,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.
CSX Stock Performance
CSX stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.77. The company had a trading volume of 14,487,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,768,608. The firm has a market cap of $57.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $26.61 and a 1-year high of $38.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.
CSX Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. CSX’s payout ratio is 22.47%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CSX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.13.
CSX Profile
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CSX (CSX)
- 2 Regional Banks With Sector-Beating Price Performance
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/3-10/7
- ConAgra Brands Is A Value Pick For Income Investors
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.