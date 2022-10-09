14,077 Shares in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Bought by Fifth Third Securities Inc.

Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter valued at $93,000. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Lindenwold Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 19,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 55.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 192,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,515,000 after acquiring an additional 68,425 shares during the period. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $708,000.

Shares of MBB opened at $91.28 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $90.26 and a twelve month high of $108.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.51.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a $0.198 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

