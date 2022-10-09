16,273 Shares in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Bought by Aries Wealth Management

Aries Wealth Management bought a new position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 16,273 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Comcast by 566.7% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 900 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 31.9% in the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 33.8% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 989 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 47.8% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Comcast from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Vertical Research lowered Comcast to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.48.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.78 on Friday, hitting $29.27. The stock had a trading volume of 28,850,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,932,822. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.14. The stock has a market cap of $129.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.97. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $29.19 and a 52-week high of $56.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

