1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) Receives $20.46 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.46.
Several analysts recently weighed in on ONEM shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $9.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of 1Life Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial cut shares of 1Life Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Amir Dan Rubin sold 2,123,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total transaction of $36,288,940.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,704,693.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 133,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total value of $2,299,336.84. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 88,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,518,454.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amir Dan Rubin sold 2,123,402 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total value of $36,288,940.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,704,693.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,583,209 shares of company stock valued at $44,188,409. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of 1Life Healthcare
1Life Healthcare Stock Performance
NASDAQ ONEM opened at $16.98 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 2.28. 1Life Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $5.94 and a fifty-two week high of $24.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.59.
1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48). 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 40.24% and a negative return on equity of 21.05%. The firm had revenue of $255.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.99 million. On average, equities analysts expect that 1Life Healthcare will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About 1Life Healthcare
1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as third-party sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to 24/7 digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.
Featured Stories
