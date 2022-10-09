1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) Receives $20.46 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.46.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ONEM shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $9.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of 1Life Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial cut shares of 1Life Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Amir Dan Rubin sold 2,123,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total transaction of $36,288,940.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,704,693.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 133,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total value of $2,299,336.84. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 88,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,518,454.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amir Dan Rubin sold 2,123,402 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total value of $36,288,940.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,704,693.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,583,209 shares of company stock valued at $44,188,409. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of 1Life Healthcare

1Life Healthcare Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. William Marsh Rice University purchased a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,189,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in 1Life Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $306,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 6.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in 1Life Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Sheares Healthcare Group Pte. Ltd. grew its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sheares Healthcare Group Pte. Ltd. now owns 8,321,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,205,000 after purchasing an additional 21,252 shares during the period. 79.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ONEM opened at $16.98 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 2.28. 1Life Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $5.94 and a fifty-two week high of $24.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.59.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48). 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 40.24% and a negative return on equity of 21.05%. The firm had revenue of $255.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.99 million. On average, equities analysts expect that 1Life Healthcare will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About 1Life Healthcare

(Get Rating)

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as third-party sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to 24/7 digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

Featured Stories

