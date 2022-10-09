20,762 Shares in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Acquired by Barry Investment Advisors LLC

Barry Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 20,762 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $741,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,828,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,850,754,000 after buying an additional 455,952 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,002,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $861,383,000 after buying an additional 8,203,831 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,191,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $507,304,000 after purchasing an additional 50,382 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 410.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,770,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $261,593,000 after purchasing an additional 4,641,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,279,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $239,320,000 after purchasing an additional 403,608 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CFG traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.02. The company had a trading volume of 3,716,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,001,063. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $32.65 and a one year high of $57.00. The company has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.96 and its 200-day moving average is $38.58.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.12. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. This is a positive change from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.53%.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to repurchase up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

CFG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.56.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

