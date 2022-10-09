27,035 Shares in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) Acquired by Cypress Wealth Services LLC

Cypress Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 27,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 9,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 38,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 45,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Trading Down 2.4 %

BATS IFRA traded down $0.81 on Friday, hitting $32.73. 488,046 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.51.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.