31,809 Shares in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Bought by Fifth Third Securities Inc.

Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 31,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,027,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $228,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 840,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,945,000 after buying an additional 9,018 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $355,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Price Performance

IJK opened at $65.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.89. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $61.44 and a 1 year high of $88.25.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

