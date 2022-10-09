5,205 Shares in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Purchased by Leisure Capital Management

Leisure Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,205 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Generac during the second quarter worth about $1,179,000. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Generac by 6.1% during the second quarter. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Generac by 36.9% during the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,533,000 after buying an additional 4,520 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Generac by 37.0% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 47,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,161,000 after buying an additional 12,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in Generac by 31.3% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.96, for a total value of $1,324,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 610,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,883,936. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Generac Stock Down 8.5 %

GNRC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Generac from $360.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Generac from $561.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Generac to $394.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Generac currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $390.00.

GNRC traded down $14.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $154.26. 3,212,236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,887,764. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $222.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.77. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.49 and a 1 year high of $524.31.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Generac had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current year.

About Generac

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

Further Reading

