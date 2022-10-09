73,614 Shares in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Purchased by Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 73,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,371,000. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 793,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,429,000 after buying an additional 279,593 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 84,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,039,000 after buying an additional 14,369 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 131,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,843,000 after buying an additional 6,065 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,810,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 99,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,973,000 after buying an additional 37,972 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

FTSM remained flat at $59.35 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,375,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,568. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12-month low of $59.31 and a 12-month high of $59.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.46.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. This is a boost from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.