Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Price Target Cut to $117.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $123.00 to $117.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

ABT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $132.08.

ABT stock opened at $101.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $178.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.01. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $96.67 and a 52-week high of $142.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.17.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 39.25%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $267,935.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,552.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $2,461,856.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,215. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $267,935.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,552.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,788 shares of company stock valued at $21,776,756 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Insight Inv LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 175.0% in the first quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

