AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.60.

Several research analysts have commented on ABCL shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on AbCellera Biologics from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on AbCellera Biologics from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th.

AbCellera Biologics Price Performance

Shares of AbCellera Biologics stock opened at $10.75 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.08 and a 200 day moving average of $9.78. AbCellera Biologics has a 12 month low of $5.42 and a 12 month high of $17.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06 and a beta of -0.94.

Insider Activity

AbCellera Biologics ( NASDAQ:ABCL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.10). AbCellera Biologics had a net margin of 39.49% and a return on equity of 18.21%. The firm had revenue of $45.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 66.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AbCellera Biologics will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.46 per share, for a total transaction of $2,292,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 55,844,391 shares in the company, valued at $639,976,720.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AbCellera Biologics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the second quarter worth about $103,000. 44.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AbCellera Biologics

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, artificial intelligence-powered antibody discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that could be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 156 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with 36 partners.

