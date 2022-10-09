abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL) Shares Bought by Allen Capital Group LLC

Allen Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 587,477 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,874 shares during the period. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF comprises about 2.1% of Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $10,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $493,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 88,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 8,139 shares in the last quarter. ETF Store Inc. purchased a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $703,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 110,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 24,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,348,000.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Price Performance

Shares of SGOL opened at $16.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.29. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 1-year low of $15.55 and a 1-year high of $19.86.

