Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 385,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 59,900 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up 1.7% of Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $35,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 528 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 2,265 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in CVS Health by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,266 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at $11,355,032. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVS Health Price Performance

A number of brokerages have commented on CVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.59.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded down $10.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,715,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,618,513. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $115.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.71. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $82.20 and a 12-month high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.24. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $80.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.77%.

About CVS Health

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

See Also

