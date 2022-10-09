Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Has $16.34 Million Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 214,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,200 shares during the quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $16,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 78.6% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 3,233.3% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MS. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Atlantic Securities cut Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.54.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan purchased 8,598 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.41 per share, for a total transaction of $72,309.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,309.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MS traded down $2.38 on Friday, hitting $78.93. 7,180,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,337,725. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.12 and a 200-day moving average of $83.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $72.05 and a 52 week high of $109.73. The stock has a market cap of $135.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.35.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 22.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 41.89%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

