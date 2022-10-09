Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Makes New Investment in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. purchased a new position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 157,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,520,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the first quarter worth $489,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 203,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,729,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 44.9% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 5.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TSN traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,766,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,290,103. The company has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.73. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.44 and a 1 year high of $100.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.83.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.03. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 7.75%. The company had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 16.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on TSN. Stephens decreased their target price on Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Tyson Foods from $99.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Tyson Foods to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.13.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

