Adroverse (ADR) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $63,940.00

Adroverse (ADR) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. Adroverse has a market cap of $45,800.55 and approximately $63,940.00 worth of Adroverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Adroverse has traded down 37.9% against the US dollar. One Adroverse token can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Adroverse Token Profile

Adroverse launched on February 14th, 2022. Adroverse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,416,667 tokens. Adroverse’s official Twitter account is @adroverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Adroverse is https://reddit.com/r/adroversefoundation. The official website for Adroverse is adroverse.io. The official message board for Adroverse is adroverse.medium.com.

Adroverse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Adroverse (ADR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Adroverse has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Adroverse is 0.0013919 USD and is down -7.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $109.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://adroverse.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adroverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adroverse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Adroverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

