Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Bought by Founders Financial Securities LLC

Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,401 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Resource Council boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 121.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 8,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 4,440 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 13.3% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the second quarter worth about $277,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the second quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $238.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.56.

Shares of AAP traded down $3.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $161.32. 582,783 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 811,010. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.38. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.46 and a 52-week high of $244.55. The company has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.21.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 25.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.61%.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

