Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target Cut to $90.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $130.00 to $90.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AMD. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $112.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Benchmark increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $107.93.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $58.44 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices has a one year low of $58.22 and a one year high of $164.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.00 and its 200 day moving average is $89.78. The stock has a market cap of $94.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.03). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $277,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,896,224.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $81,831.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 276,816 shares in the company, valued at $27,490,596.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $277,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 161,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,896,224.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,518 shares of company stock worth $15,378,613 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMD. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.5% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 394,007 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $24,964,000 after purchasing an additional 5,749 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.4% in the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 513,401 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,529,000 after purchasing an additional 39,797 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.7% in the third quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 29,901 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 43.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,971 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.4% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 5,422 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.