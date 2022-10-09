Advisory Services & Investments LLC Acquires New Holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Advisory Services & Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 241,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,636,000. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF accounts for about 7.3% of Advisory Services & Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Advisory Services & Investments LLC owned about 0.10% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $260,823,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,441,000. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,713,000. Foster Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,576,000. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,472,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF stock traded down $0.69 on Friday, reaching $30.69. 633,702 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,778. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a one year low of $29.41 and a one year high of $35.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.58.

