Advisory Services & Investments LLC Buys Shares of 230,817 Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR)

Advisory Services & Investments LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 230,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,334,000. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF comprises 5.1% of Advisory Services & Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFAR. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 110.4% during the 2nd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 20,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 10,565 shares during the period.
Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Price Performance
DFAR traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.80. 266,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,060. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $19.66 and a 12-month high of $29.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.46 and a 200 day moving average of $24.34.
