Advisory Services & Investments LLC Has $1.73 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Advisory Services & Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 99,885 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF makes up 1.6% of Advisory Services & Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Advisory Services & Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGK. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 81,372.1% during the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,690,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $229,856,000 after buying an additional 3,686,156 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 923.5% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,605,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $162,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350,616 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,318,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 566.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 874,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,613,000 after purchasing an additional 743,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 34.5% during the first quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 2,365,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $147,293,000 after purchasing an additional 606,000 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGK traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.67. 6,571,801 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,225,912. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a one year low of $45.19 and a one year high of $70.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.53 and a 200 day moving average of $55.17.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

