Advisory Services & Investments LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Advisory Services & Investments LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,320 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,480 shares during the period. Advisory Services & Investments LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHP. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 7,901.8% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,500,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,656,000 after purchasing an additional 6,419,434 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 211.8% in the first quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 9,156,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,886,000 after purchasing an additional 6,219,369 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 5,512.3% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,410,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332,113 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,128,000. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 5,669.6% in the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 857,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,792,000 after purchasing an additional 842,449 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,614,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,451,507. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.99 and a 200 day moving average of $56.85. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $51.71 and a 1 year high of $64.15.

