Advisory Services & Investments LLC Reduces Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Advisory Services & Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 33,371 shares during the period. Alerian MLP ETF accounts for 0.9% of Advisory Services & Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Advisory Services & Investments LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $902,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 114.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 1,000.0% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF Price Performance

Alerian MLP ETF stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,825,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,940,683. Alerian MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $30.04 and a twelve month high of $42.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.20.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.