Aerometrex Limited (ASX:AMX) Insider Purchases A$20,000.40 in Stock

Aerometrex Limited (ASX:AMX – Get Rating) insider Mark Lindh purchased 47,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.42 ($0.29) per share, with a total value of A$20,000.40 ($13,986.29).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.84, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.35.

About Aerometrex

Aerometrex Limited, a geospatial tech company, provides aerial photography, photogrammetry, light detection and ranging (LiDAR) surveys, 3D modelling, and aerial imagery subscription services in Australia and the United States. The company offers aerial photography and mapping, including aerial photographs, orthophotography, digital terrain models, digital surface models, and digitized 3D feature data for geographic information systems; and aerial LiDAR surveys, such as aerometrex that provides an aerial LiDAR surveying service, an aerial surveying technique, which maps the ground surface using airborne lasers.

