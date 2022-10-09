AFKDAO (AFK) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $115,191.48

AFKDAO (AFK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. One AFKDAO token can now be purchased for about $0.0096 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, AFKDAO has traded up 2.7% against the dollar. AFKDAO has a total market capitalization of $115,191.48 and $30,953.00 worth of AFKDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003261 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010881 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000082 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068847 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10537669 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010238 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

AFKDAO Token Profile

AFKDAO launched on May 23rd, 2022. AFKDAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,000,000 tokens. AFKDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@afk_dao. AFKDAO’s official Twitter account is @afk_dao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for AFKDAO is afkdao.io.

AFKDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AFKDAO (AFK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. AFKDAO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of AFKDAO is 0.00966904 USD and is up 0.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $9,262.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://afkdao.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AFKDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AFKDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AFKDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

