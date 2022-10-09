Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $27.57

Shares of Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.57 and traded as low as $27.08. Ajinomoto shares last traded at $27.81, with a volume of 9,199 shares trading hands.

Ajinomoto Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.08.

Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ajinomoto had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter.

Ajinomoto Company Profile

Ajinomoto Co, Inc engages in the seasonings and foods, frozen foods, and healthcare and other businesses in Japan and internationally. Its Seasonings and Foods segment offers sauces and seasonings products under the AJI-NO-MOTO, HON-DASHI, Cook Do, Ajinomoto KK Consommé, Pure Select Mayonnaise, Ros Dee, Masako, Aji-ngon, Sazón, Sajiku, and CRISPY FRY names; and solutions and ingredients to consumer foods and food service industries.

