Akitavax (AKITAX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $8,765.00

Akitavax (AKITAX) traded down 23.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Over the last seven days, Akitavax has traded 17.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Akitavax has a total market capitalization of $16,266.98 and $8,765.00 worth of Akitavax was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Akitavax token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003258 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010822 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010234 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Akitavax Profile

Akitavax launched on November 27th, 2021. Akitavax’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 290,007,140 tokens. Akitavax’s official message board is medium.com/@akitavax. Akitavax’s official Twitter account is @akitavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Akitavax is https://reddit.com/r/akitavax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Akitavax’s official website is www.akitavax.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Akitavax (AKITAX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. Akitavax has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Akitavax is 0.00005636 USD and is down -4.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $540.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.akitavax.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akitavax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akitavax should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Akitavax using one of the exchanges listed above.

