Akroma Price Hits $0.0008 on Top Exchanges (AKA)

Akroma (AKA) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Akroma has a market cap of $14,932.45 and approximately $24.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Akroma has traded down 30.4% against the US dollar. One Akroma coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000102 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006180 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Smart Music (MUSIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Eleven Finance (ELE) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Exp (EXP) traded down 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Akroma Profile

AKA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Akroma’s official message board is medium.com/akroma. The official website for Akroma is akroma.io.

Akroma Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Akroma (AKA) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate AKA through the process of mining. Akroma has a current supply of 19,177,485. The last known price of Akroma is 0.00077598 USD and is down -0.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $27.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://akroma.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akroma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Akroma using one of the exchanges listed above.

