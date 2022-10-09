Alchemix (ALCX) Price Hits $20.54 on Major Exchanges

Alchemix (ALCX) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One Alchemix token can now be bought for approximately $20.54 or 0.00105628 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Alchemix has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. Alchemix has a total market capitalization of $31.66 million and approximately $2.95 million worth of Alchemix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003255 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010824 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010249 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Alchemix Token Profile

Alchemix’s genesis date was February 27th, 2021. Alchemix’s total supply is 1,733,917 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,541,617 tokens. The official message board for Alchemix is alchemixfi.medium.com. Alchemix’s official Twitter account is @alchemixfi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Alchemix is alchemix.fi.

Alchemix Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemix (ALCX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Alchemix has a current supply of 1,733,916.80876909 with 1,541,617.22160328 in circulation. The last known price of Alchemix is 20.5096294 USD and is down -1.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 71 active market(s) with $1,065,791.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://alchemix.fi/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alchemix using one of the exchanges listed above.

