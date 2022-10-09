Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) Shares Sold by Reinhart Partners Inc.

Reinhart Partners Inc. cut its position in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,242,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 80,622 shares during the period. Alexander & Baldwin accounts for approximately 2.2% of Reinhart Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Reinhart Partners Inc. owned about 3.08% of Alexander & Baldwin worth $40,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 64,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 66,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alexander & Baldwin Price Performance

Alexander & Baldwin stock opened at $16.85 on Friday. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.80 and a 52 week high of $26.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.81 and a beta of 1.28.

Alexander & Baldwin Increases Dividend

Alexander & Baldwin ( NYSE:ALEX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.66. Alexander & Baldwin had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 2.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. This is a boost from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 244.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Alexander & Baldwin from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

About Alexander & Baldwin

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

