Allen Capital Group LLC Acquires Shares of 12,420 iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Allen Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $294,000. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,493,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Tri Star Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,706,000. Finally, TNF LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,361,000.

Get iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of IFRA stock opened at $32.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.51.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.