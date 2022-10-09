Allen Capital Group LLC Buys 570 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Allen Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 63.5% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 134.5% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Stock Performance

NYSE:AMT opened at $194.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $90.62 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.56. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $193.41 and a fifty-two week high of $294.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $251.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.89.

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 27.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Tower from $252.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on American Tower from $282.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Barclays upped their target price on American Tower from $284.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on American Tower from $285.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $286.00.

American Tower Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.