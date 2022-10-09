Allen Capital Group LLC Grows Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Allen Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,283 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 118.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 292,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,649,000 after acquiring an additional 158,756 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 14,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 21,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $67.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.70 and its 200 day moving average is $74.60. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $66.34 and a 12 month high of $82.47.

