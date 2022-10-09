Allen Capital Group LLC Has $1.65 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Allen Capital Group LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,638 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 169,956,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,163,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,820 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 93,972,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,798,238,000 after buying an additional 3,597,108 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,038,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,940,291,000 after buying an additional 4,030,248 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 17.5% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 59,308,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,637,000 after buying an additional 8,842,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,372,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,867,000 after buying an additional 741,876 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $36.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.69. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.97 and a 52 week high of $53.04.

