Allen Capital Group LLC Has $26.28 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Allen Capital Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 849,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184,680 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 5.3% of Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Allen Capital Group LLC owned 0.69% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $26,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Covington Capital Management grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1,270.8% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IQLT opened at $28.31 on Friday. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.34 and a fifty-two week high of $40.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.36.

