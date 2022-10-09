Allen Capital Group LLC Sells 190 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Allen Capital Group LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.2% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 98.3% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS QUAL opened at $105.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.49 and its 200-day moving average is $119.76. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63.

