Allen Capital Group LLC Sells 4,789 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Allen Capital Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,789 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 17,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 348,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,059,000 after acquiring an additional 9,429 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1,589.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 106,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 100,593 shares during the period. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 438.7% during the 2nd quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 125,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 101,968 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $26.25 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $25.51 and a 52 week high of $38.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.32.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

