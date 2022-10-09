Allen Capital Group LLC Sells 5,523 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Allen Capital Group LLC trimmed its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 33.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,815 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,523 shares during the quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 18,721 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 2,826 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 7,396 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,907 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,846 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at 3M

In other news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total transaction of $113,939.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,603 shares in the company, valued at $229,741.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total transaction of $113,939.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,603 shares in the company, valued at $229,741.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 2,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total value of $327,066.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,949.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,121 shares of company stock worth $6,644,865 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

3M Price Performance

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MMM. Mizuho increased their target price on 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on 3M from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on 3M from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on 3M from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on 3M from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.93.

3M stock opened at $107.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $61.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.00. 3M has a 12 month low of $107.08 and a 12 month high of $186.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.39.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.11% and a net margin of 11.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. Analysts expect that 3M will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.24%.

3M Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

