Alnassr FC fan token Hits 1-Day Volume of $257,937.00 (NASSR)

Alnassr FC fan token (NASSR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One Alnassr FC fan token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Alnassr FC fan token has traded down 6.5% against the dollar. Alnassr FC fan token has a total market cap of $374,737.42 and approximately $257,937.00 worth of Alnassr FC fan token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Alnassr FC fan token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003298 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000079 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009841 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Alnassr FC fan token Token Profile

Alnassr FC fan token’s genesis date was February 23rd, 2022. Alnassr FC fan token’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 207,000,000 tokens. Alnassr FC fan token’s official website is alnassrfantoken.com. Alnassr FC fan token’s official Twitter account is @alnassrfantoken?s=21 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Alnassr FC fan token

According to CryptoCompare, “Alnassr FC fan token (NASSR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Alnassr FC fan token has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Alnassr FC fan token is 0.00189576 USD and is up 0.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $143.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://alnassrfantoken.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alnassr FC fan token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alnassr FC fan token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alnassr FC fan token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alnassr FC fan token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alnassr FC fan token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.