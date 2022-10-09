Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Acquired by FLC Capital Advisors

FLC Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,068 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 442 shares during the quarter. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Altria Group were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Intrua Financial LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 18,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 4,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 10,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 59.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of MO traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.82. The company had a trading volume of 10,524,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,522,158. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.61. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.35 and a 1 year high of $57.05.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 488.86% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 387.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays downgraded Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Cowen lowered their price target on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Altria Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.