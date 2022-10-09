Altus Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Altus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 413 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises approximately 3.5% of Altus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Altus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $4,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of IJR stock opened at $89.44 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $86.40 and a 1 year high of $121.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.49.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

