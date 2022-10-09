AME Chain (AME) Reaches Market Cap of $411,070.27

AME Chain (AME) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. One AME Chain token can now be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, AME Chain has traded down 3.5% against the dollar. AME Chain has a total market capitalization of $411,070.27 and $171,175.00 worth of AME Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

AME Chain Token Profile

AME Chain launched on June 4th, 2020. AME Chain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. AME Chain’s official message board is medium.com/amepay. AME Chain’s official Twitter account is @ame_pay. The official website for AME Chain is amechain.io.

AME Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AME Chain (AME) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. AME Chain has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 250,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of AME Chain is 0.00172328 USD and is up 6.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $135,313.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://amechain.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AME Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AME Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AME Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

