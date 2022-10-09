American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Acquired by Cypress Wealth Services LLC

Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,591 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $993,440,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in American Express by 19.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,416,785 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,199,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,350 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in American Express by 7.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,392,391 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,504,375,000 after purchasing an additional 906,904 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in American Express by 112.7% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,293,577 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $241,901,000 after purchasing an additional 685,478 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in American Express by 70.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 935,475 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $174,934,000 after purchasing an additional 387,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.94.

AXP stock traded down $3.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $139.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,579,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,181,203. The firm has a market cap of $104.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. American Express has a 12-month low of $134.12 and a 12-month high of $199.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $152.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.07.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.54 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 32.81%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.33%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

