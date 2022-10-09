Analysts Set Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) Price Target at $2.33

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.33.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CCO. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.65 to $1.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $1.50 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.15 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor to $3.50 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.60 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 49,271,580 shares in the company, valued at $78,834,528. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 1,000,000 shares of company stock worth $1,454,000 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 466,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 22,017 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 16,404,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zazove Associates LLC bought a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth about $7,702,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCO opened at $1.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.88. The stock has a market cap of $741.45 million, a PE ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 2.47. Clear Channel Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $4.10.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $643.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.09 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Clear Channel Outdoor will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures.

