Analysts Set Quilter plc (OTCMKTS:QUILF) Price Target at $152.78

Quilter plc (OTCMKTS:QUILF – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $152.78.

Several research firms have issued reports on QUILF. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Quilter from GBX 175 ($2.11) to GBX 160 ($1.93) in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup downgraded Quilter from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Quilter from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Quilter from GBX 120 ($1.45) to GBX 100 ($1.21) in a report on Friday, July 15th.

Quilter Stock Performance

QUILF stock opened at $0.95 on Friday. Quilter has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.70.

About Quilter

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, High Net Worth and Affluent. The company offers financial advice for protection, mortgages, savings, investments, and pensions. It also provides Quilter Investment Platform, an investment platform for advice-based wealth management products and services; Quilter Investors, which offers investment solutions; and Quilter Financial Planning, a restricted and independent financial adviser network that provides mortgage and financial planning advice and financial solutions to individuals and businesses through a network of intermediaries.

