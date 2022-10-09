AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.01-0.06 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $342-348 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $344.13 million. AngioDynamics also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.01-$0.06 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on ANGO. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of AngioDynamics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of AngioDynamics from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th.

AngioDynamics Trading Down 8.3 %

AngioDynamics stock opened at $15.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. AngioDynamics has a fifty-two week low of $14.53 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00.

Insider Activity

AngioDynamics ( NASDAQ:ANGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 10.16% and a negative return on equity of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $81.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AngioDynamics will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Dave Helsel sold 5,000 shares of AngioDynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total transaction of $112,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,565.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AngioDynamics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in AngioDynamics by 0.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 93,102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in AngioDynamics by 2.3% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 41,539 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AngioDynamics by 3.0% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 38,798 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in AngioDynamics by 95.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in AngioDynamics in the first quarter worth $36,000. 96.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices used by professional healthcare providers for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally.

